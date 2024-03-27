Pay TV penetration remains stable in Greece

The penetration of pay TV in Greece is stuck at 29%, according to the official data collected by the international company (technology analysis and consultancy) Omdia.

Among the 17 European countries examined by Omdia in its latest survey, Greece had the fewest subscribers together with Spain and Italy.

Pay TV penetration stood at 26% in 2021, 28% in 2022, 29% in 2023 and remained at the same level this year. Portugal and the Netherlands have the highest percentages, 89% and 82% respectively, while Italy and Spain (28%) are lower than Greece (16%).

The figures do not reflect the total number of citizens who pay for television. Netflix does not announce subscribers, like other popular platforms, e.g. Disney.

The subscribers counted are those of Cosmote TV, Nova and Vodafone. At the same time there is also the public who illegally buys the content of Cosmote TV and Nova.

According to market estimates, pirated subscriptions total around 500,000-900,000. Recently, the police have managed to identify some of the illegal circuits, but, as pointed out by market executives, the phenomenon is widespread and more effort is needed.

The above figures contribute to the developments taking place in this market, as the Greek subscription platforms have not ceased to be under pressure.

More specifically, their penetration into households has not reached a sufficient level to make them profitable.