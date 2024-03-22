Alumil: “Solar carport” in Thessaloniki and expansion with investments of 7 million euros

Alumil is proceeding with the creation of a photovoltaic park in a parking lot (“solar carport”) at its offices in Nea Efkarpia, Thessaloniki, with an investment of 1 million euros, while next month an investment of 6 million euros will begin for the expansion of its premises.

The president of the Alumil Group, Giorgos Mylonas, told “Naftemporiki” on the sidelines of an event in Thessaloniki, that the Alumil solar parking lot will have 115 spaces, a power of 220 KW and will have 52 professional chargers. It should be noted that certified solar panel support systems and safe operation systems, produced by Alumil itself and exported to Western European countries, will be used in this solar carport.

Mylonas pointed out that the current legislation in our country provides for permits for photovoltaics in buildings but not in parking lots, so he faced bureaucratic hurdles in the licensing process. Therefore, he stressed the importance of covering this legislative gap, given also that such solar carports are a trend – even an obligation for parking lots – in countries like France and Germany, while they are a good investment for shopping centers and so on.

Expansion

The specific investment, which is pioneering for Greek data, as well as the expansion of Alumil’s facilities in Nea Efkarpia, Thessaloniki, will be implemented from equity capital. The extension concerns the construction of a new building of 2,100 sq.m., which will have a two-story underground parking lot of 1,500 sq.m. and will be built based on LEED specifications. The construction is expected to begin in April. The building will house the Engineering-International Projects Department of Alumil, which is expanding rapidly.

Currently, around 300 people work at Alumil’s facilities in Nea Efkarpia, while new hires will be made for the implementation of the project.