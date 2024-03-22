EYDAP: Projects of 365 million euros in the drainage sector

The head of EYDAP’s Sewerage Directorate, Konstantios Vougiouklakis, said during a press briefing that the investments relate to the expansion – construction of drainage networks in new areas and upgrading projects (and energy) of existing sewerage networks.

It should be noted that EYDAP is called upon to execute an investment plan totaling 2 billion euros. Most of it is related to the projects of Eastern Attica for water supply and drainage, amounting to 900 million euros financed by 90% from European resources.

Also, the water company of Attica is proceeding with investments to reduce its energy dependence, installation of new “smart” water meters and digital transformation projects.

Moreover, plans provide for the installation of Local Sewage Treatment Plants and production of reusable water for use in selected places (parks, industrial facilities, etc.) and there is already a proposal to the region for 25 places.