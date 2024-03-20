Protergia: New initiatives for sustainable energy consumption

Protergia promotes the sustainable consumption of energy for its activities with the support of Mytilineos, while at the same time it works to create new services aiming at reducing energy costs.

“As the European Union invests in digital technology solutions for energy monitoring, there is great potential to increase energy efficiency, save energy and reduce costs and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions,” according to the announcement.

“Protergia actively seeks opportunities to participate in research for a better future for all,” it added.

The company has long invested in primary research and innovation through HORIZON EUROPE, aiming to provide its customers with innovative and digital energy services. Therefore, it also participates in the following new initiatives:

DIGITISE: The initiative presents an integrated consumer empowerment framework that integrates data from energy and other sectors (such as health, finance), modern market designs, advanced technologies and data services to create sustainable ecosystems that can effectively put consumers at the center of energy transition and facilitate their participation and involvement in energy activities.

ECLIPSE: The initiative aims to define a set of rules and conditions for the development of new applications for energy consumers and the improvement of existing ones. These applications will provide end-consumers with simple, useful and user-friendly information about energy savings, and wider benefits (such as CO2 reduction and other economic and social incentives), while enhancing the stability and resilience of electricity networks. energy, through consumer flexibility (e.g. through smart electric vehicle charging, heating load shifting, self-consumption).