Mytilineos: Innovation at the center of its activity

The rapid development of new technologies and the ever-increasing optimization observed in the application of artificial intelligence tools, compose a new reality in which modern social and economic life is constantly being transformed.

Given that the analog world seems to be gradually fading away, transitioning and consolidating into the new digital age seems to be an extremely critical goal for the development of modern businesses.

In this context, one of the first companies that dared to look boldly towards the future was MYTILINEOS, a company that invests steadily and strategically in innovation and the exploitation of new technologies for its continuous progress and its alignment with international trends.

Energy and Artificial Intelligence: The Avokado Idea

The energy crisis and the intense public debate that has been sparked around this topic over the last years along with the progress presented by technology, forces the business community to search for smart solutions.

In 2021, Avokado was created as a start-up company that came to fill the gap that exists both in Greece and internationally in the creation of product software for new technological solutions in energy, especially through artificial intelligence. MYTILINEOS decided to finance Avokado’s idea with the amount of one million euros, giving it the possibility to become independent as a start-up, in order to seek innovation through the use of new technological tools that are blooming today.

Combining artificial intelligence solutions, data intelligence and new technologies such as Internet of Energy, Mobile, Social, Blockchain, Avokado is reshaping the way we perceive energy supply and building “smart cities” for “smart citizens.”

Its aim is to strengthen the efforts of the energy transition, in terms of sustainability, maintaining a human-centered, but also an environment-centered approach at the European, as well as international level.

With solutions that help energy providers improve their energy services and that help cities accelerate the “green” energy transition.

Avokado is positioned in the international market with a comprehensive portfolio of artificial intelligence solutions that meet the needs of energy producers and consumers in terms of the maximum possible coverage of energy needs from clean energy sources and the reduction of the carbon footprint.