AIA: The new photovoltaic park in full swing

AIA’s investment plan to reduce its carbon footprint is in full swing. More specifically, the construction of a 35.5 MW photovoltaic park has been planned, which will include an 82 MWh energy storage system.

This is the third investment in a photovoltaic installation using energy storage batteries, with the submission of bids expected in the coming weeks. This is an investment with an initial budget of 50 million euros (including operation and maintenance costs for 8 years).

The plan and height of the investment

The tender according to the planning of the AIA is expected to be completed with the signing of the contract in the coming months, while the completion of the project is expected in September 2025.

The new photovoltaic park will be connected to an 82 MWh Energy Storage System for self-production – and self-consumption exclusively for the needs of the Athens airport.

Any excess energy will be transferred to the National Electricity System in accordance with the current legal framework for self-producers.

The project includes the design, the necessary projects and supply of systems, testing and delivery, operation – maintenance as well as training of the AIA staff.

100% coverage of needs

Following the new investment AIA will cover 100% of the current daily energy needs, maximizing self-consumption using battery storage units. It is recalled that in April 2023 the airport administration inaugurated its second photovoltaic park with a power of 16 MW.