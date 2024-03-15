Sarantis: Five-year plan sees double EBITDA to 120 million euros

Sarantis group is advancing the implementation of the 5-year investment plan amounting to 81 million euros, with the aim of strengthening its factory units, focusing and developing its self-produced products as well as its digital transformation.

The group is also focusing on additional acquisitions that will concern the further development of its existing activity in the three main categories of Beauty and Skin Care, Personal Care, Home Care Solutions and Strategic Partnerships. The group’s motto for the five-year period 2024-2028 is “LevelUP”.

In the long term, Sarantis Group aims to double EBITDA with organic growth to 120 million euros from 61.6 million euros in 2023, sales to 737.4 million euros from 482.2 million euros in 2023 and EBIT to 94.6 million euros from 47.1 million euros in 2023.

In terms of investments, funds amounting to 25 million euros will be allocated for a new distribution center in Oinophyta, 12 million euros will be invested in the digital transformation that has already started and another 14 million euro investments will be implemented to improve the productivity of Stella Pack.

The Group expects to generate strong free cash flows with a total Free Cash Flow of more than 375 million euros in the five years to 2028 which will finance in addition to business investments, future acquisitions and continued dividend payment to shareholders.

It is worth noting that in the decade 2014-2024, the Sarantis group allocated 100 million euros in dividends and in 2023 the proposed dividend is increased by 50% compared to the 2022 financial year.

The first milestone is 2026 when Sarantis expects net sales of 660 million euros with EBITDA of 100 million euros, EBIT of 76.9 million euros.

At the same time, at the end of 2024, the group will be able to present its ESG goals for the coming years. They have already taken important steps in the area of improving the environmental footprint by using renewable energy sources, as well as recycling materials with an emphasis on the use of recycled plastic raw material through procurement from third parties as well as its own production units, which will strengthen the group’s competitiveness.