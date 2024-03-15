OPAP: Dynamic commercial plan and emphasis on the terrestrial and online network

2023 was overall a particularly successful year for OPAP, as the company strengthened its brand, offered innovative entertainment proposals to its customers and proceeded to reposition its traditional games, as the Organization’s management emphasized during the briefing to analysts following the announcement of the financial results of the previous financial year.

According to the CEO of OPAP, Jan Karas, the company’s performance was based on the implementation of a series of improvements in its proposals to the client and the utilization of new digital and technological solutions, which upgrade the overall customer experience. In addition, he noted that OPAP expects that 2024 will also be a year of growth, thanks to its dynamic commercial plan, both for retail and online activities.

As far as retail activities are concerned, special mention was made of the renewal of LOTTO and JOKER, which has been particularly well received by OPAP customers and agents. In addition, the new betting platform for the retail network led to a strengthening of performance and an increase in its customer base to record levels.

Also in 2023, the renewal of the “fleet” of VLTs continued with new gaming machines, while new games were also introduced, which contributed to the increased performance of PLAY games. Also, the OPAP Store App, which is a key pillar for the digitization of OPAP stores, continued to grow.

Regarding online activities, the company’s management noted that the active customer base for both Stoiximan and OPAP’s online platforms (Pamestoixima.gr and Opaponline.gr) continued to expand. Special mention was made to the availability of the iLottery platform Opaponline.gr.

In addition, according to OPAP management, the new Pamestoixima.gr platform offers an upgraded online sports betting experience. The performance of Pamestoixima.gr’s online casino, which has a particularly wide range of games and continued to attract new and dynamic audiences, was significant.