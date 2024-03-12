Kri Kri “sees” a double-digit increase in its 2024 sales

The dairy industry Kri Kri “sees” a double-digit increase in its sales for 2024.

According to its president and CEO, Panagiotis Tsinavos, a sales increase of 15% in volume and 11% in value was recorded in the first two months of the year. In 2023 the turnover is estimated to have exceeded 215 million euros amid high profitability.

The company has an investment program in full progress for the two years 2024-2025 amounting to 30 million euros, including expansion of the ice cream production unit, new chambers for yogurt storage, expansion of the production of dairy products, doubling of milk collection and pasteurization, new material warehouse for yogurts, while in the decade from 2014 to 2024 the investments exceed 100 million euros in total.

The Kri Kri Ice Cream Theme Park with the name “Ice Cream Factory” that Kri Kri puts into operation today at its headquarters in Serres is the first of its kind in the Greek industry. The investment, totaling 1 million euros, was implemented in collaboration with the company Dream Workers and aims to attract at least 50,000 students from all over the country as well as family visits, while in the future the company does not exclude the creation of similar parks in Athens or abroad, e.g. in London.

Development opportunities, as Tsinavos pointed out, for the company come from abroad both in the field of yogurt and ice-cream/frozen yogurt. The company is expanding this year to the markets of frozen yoghurt in Norway, USA, Singapore and Taiwan while targeting the UK, Japan and Saudi Arabia. The company already has export activity in 42 countries, which corresponds to 50% of its sales.

The production of a new series of yogurts with an innovative ultra-draining method developed by the company will begin by this summer and will be available on the European market labeled as “high protein – greek yogurt” with a protein content of more than 20 grams, getting to the point in direct competition abroad with large multinationals such as Arla and Danon.