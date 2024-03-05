Bank of Greece to distribute 0.6720 euro dividend to shareholders

Bank of Greece (BoG) will distribute a dividend of 13.3 million euros to its shareholders this year for the fiscal year 2023.

More specifically, it will distribute a dividend to its shareholders of 0.6720 euros per share, unchanged compared to the previous year.

Bank of Greece managed, unlike most of the central banks of the Eurosystem, to show profits in 2023, albeit significantly reduced compared to 2022.

It is noted that, for the year 2023, the Greek State received from the Bank of Greece 635.8 million euros in interest on its deposits, which are remunerated at the highest rate allowed by the ECB. This amount is 179.5 million euros higher than the total amount received for the year 2022 in interest (55.6 million) and profits (400.7 million) distributed by the Bank.

The General Council of the Bank of Greece, in accordance with Article 71 of the Bank’s Statute, decided to propose to the General Meeting of Shareholders the distribution of the statutory dividend to shareholders, in the amount of 0.6720 euros per share (unchanged from the previous year), totaling 13.3 million euros, and an increase in the extraordinary reserve by 85.4 million euros, taking into account the elevated risks stemming from the international economic and geopolitical environment.

The Bank’s profit before provisions in 2023 amounted to 176.1 million, from 535.2 million in the previous year, having decreased by 359.1 million (-67.1%).

Net profit, following an increase in provisions by 77.4 million, amounted to 98.7 million, compared with 456.8 million in 2022.

Net interest income, income from financial operations and the pooling and redistribution of the Eurosystem’s monetary income amounted to 359.4 million, from 730.6 million in 2022, having decreased by 50.8%.

Net income from fees and commissions increased by 6.4% to 138.7 million, from 130.3 million in 2022.

Income from equity shares and participating interests amounted to 4.0 million, unchanged from the previous year.

Finally, other income more than doubled to 41.5 million, compared with 20.2 million in the previous year, mainly due to the recognition of income resulting from the impairment test of real estate assets (land and buildings).