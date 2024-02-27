Holiday homes: The alternative Greek destinations attracting the interest of foreign buyers

Unexplored destinations, which, however, have nothing to envy to the most popular holiday resorts of Greece and even more so of Europe, attract a consistently high number of foreign investors who want to buy a holiday home. Areas of Crete and Northwest Greece, especially on the mainland side of the country that is washed by the Ionian Sea, are expected to develop into a dominant trend in 2024, according to an analysis by Elxis-At Home In Greece.

“The lure of more affordable purchase costs combined with areas of mild tourism growth and traffic is proving to be a particularly attractive combination for our customers in 2024. This trend has been consistent over the past few years, however, this year looks set to stand out even more,” noted Giorgos Gavrielidis, managing director of Elxis-At Home in Greece, which specializes in the sale of holiday homes to foreign buyers. As he stated, “characteristic examples are the beaches of Epirus, from Preveza, to Igoumenitsa and a little further south to Palairos and Mytikas in Etoloakarnania, which experience a period of great prosperity. Great demand is also observed in areas of southern Crete (Libyan Sea), from Plakias in Rethymno to Agia Galini.”

The European customers of Elxis, who represent the majority of the Greek company’s investors, based in Utrecht, the Netherlands, are interested in taking advantage of the opportunities to buy country houses in these areas, which offer unparalleled natural beauty, mild tourist traffic, but at the same time are rising, have significantly better access than in previous years and can offer significant capital gains in the future.