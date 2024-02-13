A series of deals for bulk carriers

Trading of large bulk carriers, such as Newcastlemax and Capesize, on the secondary market has become hectic over the last days, with Greek and Chinese shipowners competing in several deals. Undoubtedly, the deal of the week is the four modern Newcastlemaxes put up for sale by South Korean shipping company Polaris Shipping.

These are Solar Pride, Solar Quantum (capacity 209,471 dwt and built 2020 each), Solar Nova and Solar Oak (capacity 208,892 dwt and built 2021 each), which are equipped with scrubbers.

“Many shipping companies, more than 12, have shown interest in the four ships,” shipbroker sources told “Naftemporiki”. Different sources from the sector pointed out that at least two of them reportedly ended up in Thenamaris, a company that always looks to the secondhand market for quality tonnage.

As for the other two, some sources say that the Chinese shipping company China Merchants Energy Shipping (CMES) – either itself or one of its subsidiaries – is probably behind their acquisition.

Higher prices

The prices quoted by freight brokers for these ships are considerably higher than current market levels. Three shipping companies, two Greek and one British, price the two ships built in 2021 at 66 million euros each and those built in 2020 at 65 million euros each in their latest weekly reports. The Norwegian Cleaves Securities spoke of prices close to 60 million dollars. “The quoted prices are impressive. Just last month, Bocimar sold a vessel built in 2020 (from a better shipyard) for 54.25 million euros,” shipbrokers stated to “Naftemporiki”.

“We are seeing more and more interested buyers for bulk carriers with eco design, built after 2015, and a consequent increase in prices for this tonnage,” a shipping company source said.

Oversized bulkers, such as capesize and Newcastlemax, attract the highest buying interest.