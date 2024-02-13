UEFA: High-level quality standards in AEK stadium

The specialized team of UEFA visited Athens to inspect the stadium of AEK, which will host this year’s final in the Europa Conference League.

UEFA officials carried out a thorough inspection of the venue with particular emphasis on security and access to the OPAP Arena, describing the quality standards as “high level.”

The UEFA organizing committee made the following statement following their recent inspection of New Philadelphia stadium for the May 29 final:

“We have concluded the final inspection of the venue for the 2024 UEFA Europa Conference League final and would like to express our satisfaction for the continued and uninterrupted cooperation with AEK, the staff of the stadium and the management.

Throughout the preparation leading up to this particularly important European event, work has not stopped.

In addition, special mention should be made of the stadium’s modern facilities and high-quality standards in terms of security thanks to its modern closed-circuit monitoring and access control systems.

As we are close to the final countdown, we are confident of holding a successful final.”