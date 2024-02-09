Performance Technologies cooperates with Dataphoria

Performance Technologies aims at the development of a corporate strategy, which is perfectly integrated with the ESG data (Environmental, Social, Governance), through its collaboration with Dataphoria, a company specialized in data analysis, for the development of its sustainability.

According to the announcement, Dataphoria has the first Analytics-as-a-Service platform in Greece dedicated to sustainability and will support Performance Technologies both in the development of its ESG strategy and in the collection, production and visualization of continuous information on sustainable development data that is important to the company.

According to Evangelia Papanikolaou, Associate Finance, Investor Relations and ESG Practitioner of Performance Technologies, “the launch of such a partnership lays a solid foundation for the company’s first steps in the area of sustainability. We will now be able to gather the key data in a single point and through the Dataphoria platform, it will be transformed into comparable indicators based on ESG standards. It is a very important tool both for the production of the Company’s Sustainability Report and for defining our strategy. This partnership represents an important step towards strengthening our transparency and corporate social responsibility and we will be able to present our environmental, social responsibility and governance performance in a more credible and transparent manner to stakeholders.”

On his part, Anastasis Stamatis, co-founder and CEO of Dataphoria, pointed out that “our collaboration with Performance Technologies is an important milestone in Dataphoria’s journey towards promoting sustainability and the development of viable practices in the business community.”