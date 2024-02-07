6.2 billion euros from investment financing tools in 2024

The resources that will be allocated in 2024 for the strengthening of investments through the active financial tools of the Hellenic Development Bank and the programs of the NSRF, the Recovery Fund and the Development Law are added to the almost 6.2 billion euros. The vast majority of these aids concern small and medium-sized enterprises.

The Hellenic Development Bank is at the spotlight as it will inject liquidity into the market amounting to more than 4,7 billion euros with the existing and under establishment financial instruments.

Moreover, programs providing grants from the NSRF for small and medium-sized enterprises, totaling 650 million euros, are either anticipated or currently underway.

It is clarified that these do not include the two flagship actions “Green Transition for SMEs” and “Digital Transformation of SMEs” with a total budget of 1 billion euros, which were announced last year.

In the form of grants, funds will be exclusively allocated to small and medium-sized enterprises, with approximately 550 million euros from the Recovery Fund. It is emphasized that this amount does not include loans from the Fund.

An extra amount of 450 million euros should be added to the above, “coming” through the Development Law 4887/2022.