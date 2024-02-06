KPMG: Luxury goods market on an upward trajectory in Greece

Despite the global challenges, the luxury goods market is experiencing a period of significant growth, with the Greek market also flourishing, following global trends.

According to the results of a survey titled “The future of Consumer goods: The market of luxury goods” conducted by KPMG, in 2022, the Greek luxury goods market continued its upward trajectory, bolstered by increased tourism and the opening of new retail outlets.

Athens and Mykonos serve as key commercial destinations, with a variety of distribution models adopted by commercial brands.

Τhe prospects for the global luxury personal goods market remain optimistic despite economic challenges.

Asia holds the largest market share in luxury personal goods with 38%, followed by America with a share of 32%, Europe with 27%, and the rest of the world with 3%.

In response to the survey, Dimitrios Tanos, Partner, Audit, KPMG in Greece, stated: “The findings of the survey reveal the key challenges facing the luxury personal goods sector, describing the main market trends both in Greece and globally. Focus and investment in new technologies and ESG initiatives will contribute to the growth of the luxury goods market, offering new opportunities for companies in the industry.”