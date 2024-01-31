Foreign ministry and EIB to hold international conference on Ukraine’s reconstruction

An international conference on the reconstruction of Ukraine is being organised by the foreign ministry in cooperation with the European Investment Bank (EIB), on February 15, 2024 at 10:00, according to a foreign ministry announcement.

The conference will focus on the sectors of construction, transport, energy, IT, start-ups and health.

Among the speakers at the conference will be high-ranking officials of the European Commission (DG NEAR) and the Ukrainian government, as well as experts from multilateral development banks (the EIB and the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development – EBRD) and representatives of Greek and Ukrainian business associations.