Greece will propose to assume command of EU Operation in Red Sea named ‘Aspides’

The European operation against Yemen’s Houthi rebels in the Red Sea will be named “Aspides” and could start on February 17, High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell said on Wednesday upon his arrival at the informal meeting of EU Defence Ministers.

“I am sure that a decision will be made. Not all member states will be willing to participate, but no one will obstruct. I hope that on the 17th of (February) the mission can be launched,” he noted, adding that those who do not want to participate should simply step aside so as not to hinder the implementation of the mission.

“We have to decide which country will take the command, where the headquarters will be and which naval assets the member states will provide,” he stated.

According to EU sources cited by the Athens-Macedonian News Agency, there is a discussion underway about Greece’s upgraded role in terms of administration.

Attending the informal council, Defense Minister Nikos Dendias said that he would propose Greece to assume command of the operation and would offer Larissa’s headquarters as the mission’s headquarters.