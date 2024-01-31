Strategies in cruise sector dominate meeting between Kefalogianni-Pappas

The strategy and policies in the cruise sector were discussed in a meeting with the participation of Tourism Minister, Olga Kefalogianni, Deputy Minister of Shipping and Insular Policy, Ioannis Pappas, the Secretary General of Shipping and Ports, Evangelos Kyriazopoulos, and the Secretary General of Tourism Policy and Development, Myrona Flouris.

All officials underlined that Greece must be a destination for high-quality tourism. Referring to the Greek cruise market in particular, they stressed that it must be a product compatible with the uniqueness of the Greek islands in order to maintain and preserve these characteristics.

They also referred to the further tourism development of the islands and the support of insularity, the upgrading the port infrastructure as well as the further improvement of the services of the country’s ports.

During the talks, special mention was made of the importance of promoting Piraeus as a home port, with all the positive consequences of the economies of scale that are created. It was also agreed that in the immediate future, among other issues, initiatives will be taken in issues related to the quota, the imposition of fees and the berth allocation system.