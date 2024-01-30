Hatzidakis: Business mergers are necessary

A new law on business mergers and innovation support will be introduced by the government in 2024, according to Minister of National Economy, Kostis Hatzidakis.

Tax incentives and subsidies through the NSRF are already being considered, Hatzidakis said speaking at a forum of the Makedonia newspaper and makthes.gr.

“We have twice the number of businesses in relation to the population of our country compared to the OECD average. This means that the current business model cannot move forward,” he noted and stressed the importance of business mergers.

Hatzidakis also stressed the need for fiscal stability, adding that “avoid spending more than what we have is a pro-people policy.”

In addition, he spoke about the creation of a new production model in sectors such as agri-food, the pharmaceutical industry, startups and innovation that already show strong growth potential.

Hatzidakis sent a message regarding the fight against tax evasion. Among other things, he said that, as far as fuel smuggling is concerned, the government is determined to have concluded the issue of installing modern input-output systems at gas stations by the end of 2024.