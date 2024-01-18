Lavrion Port Authority: Higher 2023 revenue

Lavrion Port Authority said that its revenues rose 44% in 2023. More specifically, revenues amounted to 6.5 million euros compared to 6.3 million euros in 2022, while the fiscal result (income-expenses) was 47% higher compared to the figures included in the budget. The company also increased its cash reserves in the same period.

In 2020-2023, Lavrion Port Authority also collected 8,400,000 euros from overdue claims.

The most important milestones of the fiscal year 2023 are the following:

1.Cruise sector

Since 2020, Lavrion Port Authority has been preparing its dynamic entry into the cruise market, targeting the homeporting of small and medium-sized ships, given the limitations of the port’s infrastructure.

This strategy resulted in the increase of traveling cruise passengers by 46% in 2023 compared to 2022, making the port of Lavrion the second port in Greece after Piraeus in homeporting.

In order to serve the increased volume of passengers, it procured new modern and fast X-RAYS in 2023, as well as a new electronic berth allocation platform, through which from May 2024 the booking will be done electronically by the ship-owning companies.

The cruise sector is expected to increase even more since an agreement has already been made for ship approaches for 2024 and 2025 with companies which did not use the port of Lavrion.

2. Tourist boats

Among the goals of the Lavrion Port Authority was to attract more pleasure boats. As a result more than 365 tourist boats docked in 2023, compared to 179 in 2022, showing an increase of 104%.

3. Commercial sector

The company looked for new activities, including the distribution of cars for import.

The management of the Lavrion Port Authority is considering the possibility of further expanding this activity.

4. Infrastructure

The Lavrion Port Authority completed the file for the submission to the European Union (CEF Program) of a request for the financing of studies and construction of COLD IRONING.

Together with the port of Valencia and other entities, it participates in a European underwater security system development program.