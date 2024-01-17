Yemen’s Houthis confirm they attacked “Zografia”

The Houthis officially took responsibility for the missile attack against the Greek-owned cargo ship “Zografia” which was heading to Israel.

Their spokesman Yahya Saree confirmed in a statement that the Houthis targeted “Zografia” with anti-ship missiles that “achieved their target.”

He even warned that the Houthis will continue their attacks to “defend Yemen” and express “solidarity with the Palestinian people”.

The Greek-owned dry bulk carrier was attacked by a missile while transiting the Red Sea to the north, 76 nautical miles northwest of the port of SALEEF, Yemen.

The bulk carrier is carrying 24 crew members. They are all foreigners and in good health. They are three Filipino nationals, 20 Ukrainians and one Georgian national.

The vessel belongs to Vulcanus Technical Maritime Enterprises, based in Piraeus.

“Zografia”, (built 2010) of 56,894 dwt had sailed from Vietnam to Israel. It continues on its way to Suez, where its damage will be assessed.