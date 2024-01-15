Vafias Group: Upsurge is acquisition deals continue

Αccording to information from shipping brokerage sources, Brave Maritime Corp has just received four new state-of-the-art ammonia transport ships, each with a capacity of 40,000 cubic meters from the Hyundai shipyards in South Korea.

The vessels Eco Merlin, Eco Wizard, Eco Oracle and Eco Sorcerer are new generation tankers with fully efficient engines and meet all the latest environmental standards.

Brave Maritime paid 46 million dollars for each ship, and now their value has climbed to more than 70 million dollars each.

It is noted that the group has three more latest generation gas carriers on order, an additional 40,000 cubic meter sister at the HMD yard, with delivery in the first quarter of 2024, and two 11,000 cubic meter capacity each under construction in Japan, with scheduled deliveries in 2025 and in 2026.

Bulk carriers

Brave Maritime also acquired two bulkers of the kamsarmax type, for about 31 million dollars in total. Eco Czar and Eco Sikousis were built in 2009 and 2008 respectively at the Oshima shipyard in Japan.

Shipping data platform Equasis shows that Eco Czar was renamed in early December from Asl Neptune.

In the last 18 months, Brave Maritime acquired a total of 32 vessels, including 7 new LPG carriers, 10 tankers (4 suezmaxes, 1 aframax and 5 product tankers) and 15 bulkers (8 capes, 1 supramax, 2 kamsarmaxes and 3 handysize bulkers).

After the last deliveries and acquisition transactions, the Vafias Group fleet consists of 91 vessels, of which 40 are gas carriers, 25 bulkers and 26 tankers, both crude and clean.