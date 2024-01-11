Athens Stock Exchange Spotlight: News & Insights

Motor Oil’s share is only 1 euro away from the record price, as it closed at 24.7 euros on Wednesday, up 2%. The listed company was boosted after Alpha Finance said it sees the company rising at 32.3 euros over a 12-month period.

The first General Assembly of the year will be held on Wednesday, with Ellaktor shareholders being asked to approve the sale of the remaining 25% of Anemos to Motor Oil. And why wouldn’t they, given that rumors of generous dividends, amid high liquidity, have already driven the stock up +5% since early 2024.

Meanwhile, Cenergy’s share is at the highest level of all time, reaching up to 7.5 euros. This translates into a market capitalization of over 1.4 billion euros. Piraeus Securities gives a target price of 9.25 euros and a 30% upside margin.

The share of the Piraeus Port Authority continues its upward movement, and is now valued at 24.5 euros. This is the highest level since 2008, with a 6% rise since the beginning of the year. In the last 30 days, the total increase exceeded 8%.