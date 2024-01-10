Greek exports: Over 47 billion euros in the 11-month period

Greek exports fell in November 2023 with their performance in the 11th month period from January to November 2023 down 7.5% compared to 2022. However, they exceeded 47 billion euros, which constitutes the second-best performance in their history.

According to the Association of Exporters (SEVE), the improvement in the export performance of food, fats and oils, beverages and tobacco partially offset the decline in the performance of important sectors such as manufacturing.

In November, Greek exports fell 12.2%.

The improvement in export performance of food, oils and fat, alcohol and tobacco partly offset a decline in the exports of industrial products. The value of exports totaled 4.292 billion euros in November, down 12.2% from November 2022, while imports totaled 6.953 billion, down 19.3% over the same period. Exports excluding oil products were down 10%, while imports fell 3.5% in November. The trade deficit rose 7.3% to 2.166 billion.

More specifically, in the January-November period, the value of exports amounted to 47.196 billion euros, down 7.5% from the corresponding period in 2022, while imports fell 12.9% to 11.232 billion euros. Excluding oil products, exports fell 1.3% and imports eased 3.2%, with the trade deficit shrinking by 5.8% to 23.254 billion euros.

Food (573.1 million, up 9%), machinery and vehicles (233.1 million up 5.2%), oil/fat (534.2 million up 63.4%) and alcohol/tobacco (145.2 million up 14%) led exports, while industrial products (1.084 billion, down 13.7%), chemicals (116.9 million down 2.1%) and raw materials (321.2 million down 18.1%) recorded declines.