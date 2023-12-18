Greek ports: Passengers traffic up 6.4 pct in Q2 2023

The total passenger traffic in Greek ports rose 6.4% in the second quarter 2023 compared with the second quarter 2022, according to the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) .

At the corresponding comparison of the second quarter of 2022 with the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 64.9% was recorded.

The total movements of goods in Greek ports in the second quarter 2023 decreased by 3.1% compared with the second quarter 2022, while at the corresponding comparison of the second quarter of 2022 with the second quarter of 2021, a decrease by 5.6% was recorded.

The total traffic of mobile units in Greek ports in the second quarter 2023 increased by 2.0% compared with the second quarter 2022, while at the corresponding comparison of the second quarter of 2022 with the second quarter of 2021 an increase of 26.8% was recorded.