«Ευρωπαϊκή Εφημερίδα της Χρονιάς 2024» η Ναυτεμπορική
Logo Image

Greek ports: Passengers traffic up 6.4 pct in Q2 2023

English

Greek ports: Passengers traffic up 6.4 pct in Q2 2023

ΚΩΣΤΑΣ ΤΖΟΥΜΑΣ/EUROKINISSI

At the corresponding comparison of the second quarter of 2022 with the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 64.9% was recorded

The total passenger traffic in Greek ports rose 6.4% in the second quarter 2023 compared with the second quarter 2022, according to the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT) .

At the corresponding comparison of the second quarter of 2022 with the second quarter of 2021, an increase of 64.9% was recorded.

The total movements of goods in Greek ports in the second quarter 2023 decreased by 3.1% compared with the second quarter 2022, while at the corresponding comparison of the second quarter of 2022 with the second quarter of 2021, a decrease by 5.6% was recorded.

The total traffic of mobile units in Greek ports in the second quarter 2023 increased by 2.0% compared with the second quarter 2022, while at the corresponding comparison of the second quarter of 2022 with the second quarter of 2021 an increase of 26.8% was recorded.

Ακολουθήστε μας στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις!
Ακολουθήστε μας στο επίσημο κανάλι της «Ν» στο Viber
Ακολουθήστε μας στο επίσημο κανάλι της «Ν» στο Youtube