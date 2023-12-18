“Naftemporiki” named Newspaper of the Year 2024

Naftemporiki achieved a very important distinction at the European level: it was declared “European Newspaper of the Year 2024” in the European Newspaper Awards competition.

This particular award is the result of the strong collective two-year effort of the Naftemporiki team and the newspaper’s design strategist, Dimitris Nikas. Under its new management, Naftemporiki, continuing the glorious tradition of the past, won first place in the field of economic and business information.

In this year’s 25th competition, 136 newspapers, published in 22 countries, participated. More than 3,500 nominations were submitted, which were judged by a 14-member jury.

There are four major awards of the “Newspaper of the Year” every year.

This year the winners per category are as follows:

1. European Newspaper of the Year

Category: Circulations up to 35,000: NAFTEMPORIKI / Greece

2. European Newspaper of the Year

Category: Regional newspaper: DERTAGESSPIEGEL / Germany

3. European Newspaper of the Year

Category: National coverage: NRC / Netherlands

4. European Newspaper of the Year

Category: Weekly: DERFREITAG / Germany

The committee’s comment

“Naftemporiki is an economic-business newspaper, published in Piraeus. It is considered the most important daily newspaper in Greece in the field of Economy and Shipping.”

“Naftemporiki is mainly focused on economic – business issues and has a serious and elegant design, accompanied by high-quality photos and graphics.”