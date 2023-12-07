Prime Minister Mitsotakis to meet Turkish President Erdogan

“We go to Greece, and then to Hungary on December 18. Our goal is to improve and strengthen our relations and cooperation with the countries of the region, starting with our neighbors,” Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said after the end of his cabinet meeting, and a few hours before his visit to Athens.

Tayyip Erdogan will meet with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, on Thursday, at 12.15, in an effort by Greece and Turkey to take advantage of the good climate that has developed recently and to agree on the next steps of Greek-Turkish dialogue, in the context of the meeting of the 5th High-Level Cooperation Council of Greece-Turkey.

Discussions at the High-Level Cooperation Council will focus on the three points agreed upon when the two leaders met in Vilnius last July: political dialogue, confidence-building measures, and a positive agenda.

Athens and the international community await the visit with moderate expectations.

After the meeting, Mitsotakis and Erdogan will make statements to the press. It will be followed by a working lunch.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that Turkey and Greece can resolve any issue through dialogue based on mutual goodwill.

“Greece is our neighbor, and we will always be neighbors. We share the same geography and the same sea. We breathe the same air. Historically, we are intertwined,” he said in his interview with the Greek newspaper Kathimerini.

Before his meeting with the Greek premier, Erdogan will meet with President of the Hellenic Republic Katerina Sakellaropoulou.