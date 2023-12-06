Stylianidis: The alignment of EU legislation with international IMO standards is a matter of high priority

“Maritime transport is a well-established globalized industry,” Minister of Maritime Affairs, Christos Stylianidis, said in his intervention at the meeting of the EU Council of Transport Ministers, in Brussels.

Stylianidis pointed out that it is a matter of high priority to align the EU legislation with the international standards adopted by the IMO, not only in the field of navigation safety, but also in the protection of the marine environment.

During the meeting, the competent ministers approved the position of the Council (General Approach) for four legislative proposals, concerning the package of measures for the safety of navigation and the protection of the marine environment.

The Minister also briefed the Council on issues and concerns raised by the implementation of the Greenhouse Gas Emissions Trading Scheme directive, stressing the need to maintain the competitiveness of EU shipping, including ports.

On the sidelines of the Council of Ministers, Stylianidis had contacts with his counterparts and high-ranking officials of the European Commission.