Hatzidakis announces launch of National Investment Fund

Economy and Finance Minister Kostis Hatzidakis announced the launch of a National Investment Fund and the modernization of the legislation governing the operation of public enterprises operating under the ‘umbrella’ of the Superfund.

Addressing the 1st Growthfund Summit, the minister said that the Superfund changes, acquiring a strong developmental dimension.

According to the minister, these two changes were achieved during the negotiations with the ESM for the transfer of the Athens Water Supply and Sewerage Company (EYDAP) and the Thessaloniki Water and Sewage Company (EYATH) from the Superfund to the State – the relevant legislation has already been passed.

The National Investment Fund will operate within the framework of the Superfund and will be an investment tool, similar to those operating in most EU countries, that will stimulate development initiatives, especially in cutting-edge industries, new technologies and “green” investments.

The first funds of the National Investment Fund will come from the State based on the following procedure: EYDAP and EYATH will be valued by an independent evaluator and then funds corresponding to 50% of their value will be channeled to the National Investment Fund, while the remaining 50% will be allocated to the reduction of the public debt.

The minister underlined that the National Investment Fund will have modern management and will operate based on the best European practices. “We are utilizing the operation of the Superfund and turning it in an increasingly developmental direction for the Greek economy,” he noted.