Attica Group and Elefsis shipyards sign agreement

An agreement between the Attica group and the Elefsis shipyards of the Onex group is underway. According to “Naftemporiki” sources, this agreement will concern all the ships of the Attica group, both at the level of ship repairs and green upgrades of the fleet.

In fact, according to market sources, the two sides are also expected to discuss the case of building new ships at the Elefsis shipyards.

It should be noted that the Attica group, which has under its umbrella Blue Star, Hellenic Seaways, Superfast Ferries and recently added ANEK, has a fleet of 43 ships, while its investment plan for the coming years reaches 1 billion euros. This plan includes, in addition to upgrading the existing fleet, the building new ships, so that the fleet is compatible with the new green regulations, especially from 2030 onwards.

It is pointed out that by 2030 the Greek coastal shipping fleet should have been modernized, since the exemption that Greece has received from the implementation of the European emissions trading system (except for Crete) is not expected to be extended.

From 2030, Greek shipping companies will purchase emission rights from the European Emissions Trading System (ETS) and will have to proceed with their compliance with the European Union’s goals of reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 55% by 2030.

The plan for shipbuilding until 2029 amounts to 500 million euros, another 150 million euros will be provided for the green upgrade and another 400 million euros for the installation of dual fuel engines.

New propellers for less friction, new paints, but also repairs are including in the agreement.