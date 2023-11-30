LR class for the first LCO2 carriers ordered at Hyundai Mipo Dockyard

The two medium-sized, low-pressure LCO2 (liquid carbon dioxide) carriers (with ammonia dual-fuel capability) ordered by Capital Gas Ship Management at Hyundai Mipo Dockyard will join the Lloyd’s Register classification.

The project is part of a partnership between Capital, HMD and LR, which aims to pave the way for even more orders for LCO2 carriers, an extremely critical factor in supporting the wider carbon capture and storage effort.

Capital Gas Ship Management (Capital), Hyundai Mipo Dockyard (HD HMD) and Lloyd’s Register (LR) will jointly build two 22,000 m³ LCO2 low pressure vessels capable of carrying (LPG) and ammonia (NH3) capable of supporting ammonia dual fuel and delivery in 2025 and 2026 respectively.

As pointed out in the announcement, the two new vessels will be built for Capital’s fleet and upon completion, will be able to transport liquid carbon dioxide (CO2) under pressure. The design of the ships with a capacity of 22,000 m³, will allow the transport of CO2 captured through carbon capture and storage facilities (CCS- Carbon Capture and Storage), to storage facilities or for further use.

It is also emphasized that the ships will be equipped with C-type storage tanks, suitable for the transport of the above cargoes. This is an innovation that allows the upgrading of LCO2 ships, improving storage and transportation, something that has not been possible for shipbuilders so far through the use of conventional materials.