Mitsotakis expresses dismay as Sunak cancels their meeting

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis expressed his dismay that British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak cancelled their scheduled meeting in London “a few hours before it was due.”

The two leaders were expected to meet as part of Mitsotakis’ working visit to the UK. “Greece and Britain are joined by traditional ties of friendship, and the framework of our bilateral relations is especially broad,” the Mitsotakis said.

He noted that Greece’s stance on the Parthenon Marbles is well known, adding that he was hoping “to have the opportunity to discuss it with my British counterpart, along with current challenges: Gaza, Ukraine, the climate crisis and migration.”

Anyone who believes his stance is right and fair is never afraid of debating, the Greek premier added.

According to government sources, the cancellation of the meeting was wrong and politically indecent. Apparently, the British Prime Minister was disturbed by what Mitsotakis said to BBC, which, however, was not different from what he has said so far and constitute permanent Greek positions.

On its part, the British government said: “The UK-Greece relationship is hugely important. From our work together in NATO to tackling shared challenges like illegal migration, to joint efforts to resolve the crisis in the Middle East and war in Ukraine.”