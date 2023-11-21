Tourism Minister: Targeted interventions to upgrade maritime tourism

Tourism Minister Olga Kefalogianni, addressing the members of the Greek Marinas Association, outlined the immediate plans to strengthen and upgrade maritime tourism, in order to make the most of its potential.

Kefalogianni referred to the main interventions promoted by the ministry for tourist ports and financed by the Recovery and Resilience Fund, focusing on:

the energy/green infrastructure upgrade

improving the accessibility of facilities and

the digitization of tourist port services

As the minister emphasized, “with the implementation of this project, we aim to upgrade the quality of marine tourism services, to meet the increased demand for yachting tourism in Greece which will improve the competitiveness of the product, promoting our country to even higher levels internationally.”

Kefalogianni announced a new legislative framework for the simplification of tourist port licensing procedures aiming at flourishing investment activity, with priority given to respect for the natural environment.

The protection of the marine and coastal areas by ensuring the sustainability and viability of the tourism activity is a strategic goal of the ministry, she underlined.