A tripartite dialogue on the next day of shipping

The reduction of the environmental footprint of shipping and the means by which it will be carried out has been at the top of the agenda of the international maritime community over the last years, without however neglecting the safety of both the marine environment and the seamen who are called to play a primary role in this new reality.

On the occasion of the World Maritime Day of the International Maritime Organization (IMO), the maritime goodwill ambassador of the IMO in Greece & president of the Eugenides Foundation, Dr. Leonidas Dimitriadis Eugenidis, and Isalos.net co-organized – for one more year – the Isalos.net Maritime Conference – in which representatives of the maritime communities of Greece, Norway and the United Kingdom shared their thoughts on the next day of the industry. The main theme of the event which took place on Monday, November 13, coincided with the IMO World Maritime Day theme ‘Marpol at 50 – Our commitment goes on’.

The event, which took place in the Planetarium of the Eugenides Foundation, was organized with the cooperation of the British and Norwegian Embassies in Athens, continuing the tripartite dialogue that began in 2022, with the aim of exchanging thoughts, opinions and know-how, but also finding common ground for cooperation between Greece, Britain and Norway. The event was organized under the auspices of the Hellenic Chamber of Shipping, Martecma and Wista Hellas, sponsored by Tototheo Maritime and Jotun, while the communication sponsor of the event was Naftika Chronika.

Greece, the United Kingdom and Norway maintain strong maritime ties which they can further strengthen given that the ever-changing maritime regulatory framework, in addition to challenges, also creates opportunities, the Maritime Goodwill Ambassador of the International Maritime Organization ( IMO) in Greece, Dr. Leonidas Dimitriadis Eugenides, underlined. “The things that unite us are more than what separates us,” he noted, adding that the conference is a first-class opportunity for clusters, academic institutions and the governments of the three countries to join forces in this new era for shipping.