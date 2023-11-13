Gerapetritis: The loss of human lives has no color or nationality

Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis is in Brussels on Monday to participate in the Foreign Affairs Council.

Upon his arrival and referring to the situation in the Middle East, Gerapetritis stressed that “human dignity and the loss of human lives have no color or nationality.”

The Greek minister stressed the importance of a humanitarian pause, “which will allow humanitarian corridors in order to offer the appropriate treatment to those who need medical assistance and restore the infrastructures that have been affected.”

“I must point out how important it is that there is a united stance on the part of the EU, that we all condemn terrorism, the attack of October 7, which created this state of affairs,” he added.

Responding to a question about the removal of Greeks from the area, Gerapetritis noted that “the round of transfers was concluded on Sunday. More specifically, the last seven people of Greek origin or Greek citizenship were transferred safely to Egypt.”

The agenda of the meeting will focus on the situation in the Middle East, the war in Ukraine, Armenia-Azerbaijan relations and the European Economic Security Strategy, according to an announcement by the ministry.

Gerapetritis will also participate in the EU-Western Balkans Ministerial meeting.