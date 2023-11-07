Elefsis Shipyards: The financing agreement was signed by the US International Development Finance Corporation

“We are building shipyards for the Greek shipowners,” the president and CEO of the ONEX Shipyards & Technologies group, Panos Xenokostas, said during the signing of the financing agreement for the Elefsis Shipyards by the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC), amounting to 125 million euros.

Xenokostas, who noted that approximately 80% of the ships in the shipyards of Elefsis and Syros belong to Greek shipowners, referred to the contribution of both the US and Greek governments to reach the agreement.

“Millions of investments are needed because the infrastructures were downgraded” he noted, mentioning that the ONEX Shipyards & Technologies group has invested 80 million euros.

Total investments of 500 million euros

“Our plan – after the agreement with DFC – involves total investments of 500 million euros,” he pointed out while clarifying that around 300 million euros are related to infrastructure projects.

“Today’s signature is a seal of friendship between the Greek and the American people,” concluded Xenokostas.

The financing agreement was signed by Xenokostas and DFC CEO Scott Nathan.

After the signing, the US ambassador to Greece, George Tsunis, in his greeting, called it a special honor to be present at the signing of the agreement. With the help of US funding “we will see the Elefsis shipyards flourish again.”

He referred to the shared values of the Greek and American people, democracy, respect for international law, care for the environment while adding: “The US stands by Greece, today and forever. The work in the shipyards enables many people to have dignity,” concluded the US ambassador.