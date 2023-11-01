Greek Finance minister Hatzidakis unveils nine initiatives

National Economy and Finance Minister Kostis Hatzidakis presented a series of initiatives for the transition to an economy based on the quantitative and qualitative increase of investments, as well as for the further upgrading of Greece’s credit rating, during his speech at the 6th Athens Investment Forum.

More specifically, the government planning includes:

1. Strict adherence to fiscal targets.

2. Improvement of the business environment by speeding up the delivery of justice, further digitization, strengthening the banking system among others with initiatives on bad loans as well as enhancing competition in the banking system.

3. Proper management of the largest amount of funds from the Recovery Fund and the new NSRF.

4. Exploitation of public properties focusing mainly on the remaining regional airports, the completion of the Egnatia Road concession and the listing of the Athens International Airport ‘Eleftherios Venizelos’ to the Stock Exchange.

5. Emphasis on the sectors in which Greece has proven that is more competitive (pharmaceutical industry, the agri-food sector, Renewable Energy Sources) but also an invitation to Greek shipowners to invest on land as well.

6. Supporting innovation and knowledge-intensive activities with high added value, such as IT services.

7. Incentives for business growth.

4. Incentives for the digital and green transition of businesses

5. More and better jobs by further reducing non-wage costs, providing incentives and removing barriers to the participation of young people and women to the labor market as well as further upgrading training and skills certification.