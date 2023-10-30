Naftemporiki and China Media Group sign memorandum of cooperation

The Group of Naftemporiki and China Media Group (CMG) signed a memorandum of cooperation on Monday in the framework of a Greek-Chinese conference entitled “An ancient path for modern prosperity” for the “Belt and Road” dialogue.

The memorandum of cooperation was signed by the president of Aegean Oil, Dimitris Melissanidis, and Shen Haixiong, Vice Minister of Publicity Department of CPC Central Committee and President of China Media Group (CMC).

Based on the Maritime Memorandum of Understanding – CMG, the two media groups agreed:

– Enhancing collaboration on important news, sharing resources and acquiring images and videos, creating live connections with journalists to provide real-time information and coverage of important events.

– Exchange and transmission of financial and economic content, including but not limited to the joint production of news reports and articles on the economy, entrepreneurship and shipping.

– Jointly organizing events, including forums and panels in both countries.

AEGEAN OIL PRESIDENT’S STATEMENT

“Naftemporiki’s cooperation agreement with China Media Group (CMG), one of the largest media groups in the world, is a huge contribution to our effort to strengthen Greece’s economic, trade and maritime relations with the world’s second largest economy,” the president of Aegean Oil, Dimitris Melissanidis, said after the signing of the Memorandum of Understanding.

“Based on this cooperation, Naftemporiki will be able to showcase the country’s achievements in China, but also give the possibility to Greek shipowners, businessmen, investors to explore and take advantage of the extraordinary possibilities offered by the Chinese market.

Following the memorandum of cooperation that we signed with Mr. Shen, Shipping and CMG will jointly establish broad partnerships in the exchange of news content, the co-production of television programs as well as the exchange of know-how on technology,” he underlined.

“With its huge broadcast network – for example: 47 TV channels, of which seven are international in six languages – will, through the cooperation with Naftemporiki, transmit the news of Greece to 138 countries and regions throughout the world.

I would like to wish the two media groups to have constructive cooperation for the benefit of the two countries that have an ancient culture.”

China Media Group’s network

China’s CMG Media Group was officially established on April 19, 2018, after the merger of China Central Television (incorporating China Global Television Network), China National Radio and China Radio International.

It has a huge broadcast network, which includes 47 TV channels, of which seven international channels offering content in six languages. It also has 17 radio frequency bands aimed at Chinese audiences and radio programs in 44 languages aimed at global audiences.

The group has offices in 63 countries, three news websites, 17 newspapers and magazines with circulation throughout China and the international news agency CCTV+ which provides video news services to more than 3,800 media organizations worldwide.

CMG produces around 1,000 hours of television programs and 4,500 hours of radio and online content every day.