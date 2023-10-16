IPTO: Investments of 5.7 billion euros in the updated Ten-Year Development Plan

Independent Power Transmission Operator’s (IPTO) Ten-Year Development Program 2024-2033 provides for investments that will reach 5.7 billion euros, with the strategic priority of strengthening international interconnections and domestic electricity transmission infrastructure.

The updated development plan specifies the technical details of the new cross-border interconnections with Italy and Albania, which will significantly contribute to Greece’s export potential for green energy. It also includes new projects that promote the strengthening of the Transmission System in western and northern Greece, as well as the safe transport of energy and the coverage of the Ionian Islands.

According to the IPTO, the implementation of the investment program will increase the electrical potential in the electricity networks to 27-29 GW by the end of the decade, contributing, essentially, to the penetration of Renewable Energy Sources (RES) in the energy mix, but also to the export of the excess “green” energy produced to Central Europe. And the nominal transmission capacity of international interconnections is projected to increase from about 6.7 GW to 10.2 GW at the end of the decade. With the completion of the second Greece-Bulgaria electrical interconnection (started in summer 2023), Greece’s electrical system will meet the 15% interconnectivity target set by the EU before 2025, i.e. much earlier than the target year which is 2030.