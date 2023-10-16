Thrace Plastics: 5-year Strategic Plan for Sustainable Development

Plastics Thrace is proceeding with the implementation of the 5-year Strategic Sustainable Development Plan based on six strategic axes, each of which is broken down into specific actions, actions and goals, according to the Sustainable Development Report 2022.

The axes concern the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions in all processes, improvement of the environmental impact of the products, implementation of circular economy projects, improvement of social aspects that affect the interested parties, ensuring responsible corporate governance, awareness and certification.

“Our environmental strategy, in the context of the circular economy and climate change, includes actions such as the production of sustainable products, the reduction of waste and the utilization of the possibilities of recycling, the investment in renewable energy sources and the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions,” the CEO of the Group, Dimitrios Malamos, said.

According to the data of 2022, the actions and performance of the Thrace Plastics Group show an increase in the use of recycled raw material with the use of 13.4 thousand tons and an increase of 17.2% compared to 2021, proper waste management with the aim of continuous improvement of the percentage of final disposal to landfill, certification of products according to RecyClass, aiming at promoting recyclability and ensuring traceability.

In addition, they show a reduction in energy consumption in terms of production volume with the energy intensity index showing a 3.5% reduction compared to 2021, use of renewable energy sources with the expansion of photovoltaic panels with a total power of 6.7 MW, recording of the carbon footprint with emission intensity index (scope 1, 2) in terms of production volume to show a 1% reduction compared to 2021, Net Zero target according to Science Based Targets with a commitment to set scientific targets to reduce the carbon footprint.

The group achieved a CDP international rating with a B distinction and an increase of 2 notches compared to 2021, with the global average at C and the sector average at B, an international EcoVadis rating with 5 silver distinctions for performance in relation to society and the environment, strengthening the value chain through the circular economy platform In the Loop with 130 collaborating members.