Mitsotakis: We support Israel’s right to self defence; we need to avoid a humanitarian crisis

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis repeated his support for Israel and its right to self defence in an emergency teleconference of European People’s Party (EPP) leaders to discuss the terrorist attacks by Hamas on Israel and the situation in the Gaza Strip.

Mitsotakis noted that the rules of engagement of an organised state can not be equated with those of a terrorist organisation and stressed the need to avoid a humanitarian crisis.

The Greek prime minister underlined that Europe must speak with a single voice on a crucial issue of regional but also European security.

Serres MP and New Democracy Secretary for International Relations and the EU, Tasos Hatzivasiliou, and the prime minister’s Special Advisor on International Policy and Public Diplomacy, Aristotelia Peloni, were present during the teleconference.