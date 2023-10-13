Marble sector sales stable in H1 2023 – India new export market

The marble industry seems resilient despite the negative effects that continue to exist in the market due to China’s restrictive measures to deal with COVID19.

More specifically, sales remained stable at 147.2 million euros compared to 146.9 million euros in the first half of 2022. The stable sales concern both volumes and processed marbles. China, which was expected to recover in 2023 after the lifting of restrictive measures, showed no increase compared to the previous year. It also recorded a 50% decline compared to pre-Covid performance. At the same time, in the first half of 2023 both the US and the United Arab Emirates showed a decrease in demand compared to the first half of 2022.

However, the quantities of marbles exported to India from Greece have increased significantly as India is a very large market that absorbs marbles from all over the world.

Due to China’s restrictive measures to deal with COVID19, the marbles industry tried to offset the losses with sales and price increases in vertically integrated products.

Raw and processed marbles continue to present a different picture. In exports, 25% are processed marbles with good prices while 50% of the turnover comes from sales of processed products, according to the data concerning the total national activity of raw and processed products in 2021 and 2022.