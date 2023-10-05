Greek fish farming: Steady sales, increased extroversion, strong competition

Stability in production, improved prices, further strengthening of extroversion but also strong concern due to ongoing inflationary pressures, price increases and increasing competition are the main conclusions of the 9th annual aquaculture report, issued by the Hellenic Aquaculture Producers Organization (HAPO), for the developments of the sector over the past year.

More specifically, in 2022 the sales of fish from Greek aquaculture amounted to 137,000 tons, worth 744 million euros, showing a marginal increase of 1% in terms of volume and 14% in terms of sales value compared to the previous year. Sea bream and sea bass accounted for 92% of sales (126,700 tons) and all the other species accounted for 8% (10,300 tons).

The sector’s extroversion was further strengthened, as exports reached 104,192 tons, worth 600.6 million euros, showing an increase of almost 4% in terms of volume and 20% in terms of sales value. 82% of the production was distributed to the EU and in third countries, while the remaining 18% in the domestic market. Italy, Spain and France traditionally remain the main markets for Greek aquaculture fish. Despite increased competition, average prices for both main trade items were improved throughout 2022 (+3% sea bream, +19% sea bass).

At the same time, the implementation of the co-financed productive investments from the Fisheries Operational Program continued intensively, as well as the actions to strengthen the sustainability of the sector, with an emphasis on the protection of marine ecosystems and the improvement of the well-being of farmed fish.

The challenges of the past year include the strong inflationary pressures and the additional increase in production costs by 10%, due to the revaluation of the raw materials used in fish feed. Competition from Turkey was also strong, as, in addition to its significantly increased production, the devaluation of the lira made its products very competitive and helped market penetration.