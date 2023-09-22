Greece among the top 10 largest shipping centers in the world

Athens-Piraeus is among the largest shipping centers in the world. According to the latest data from the Xinhua-Baltic Index, Singapore kept the title of the world’s largest shipping center in 2023, but Athens and Piraeus, where the world’s largest fleet is managed, has climbed to the eighth position of the top 10, the largest shipping centers in the world.

The 5,500 ships of the world’s largest shipping nation are supported by more than 1,000 offices in the Athens-Piraeus areas, the analysis stated.

The Xinhua-Baltic index takes into consideration port operations by 20%, shipping offices and shipping services by 50%, and business environment by 20%.

More specifically, Singapore has remained consistently first for a decade, while London, which is the world capital of maritime arbitration and services, has been in second place for the last four years. Shanghai, the shipping capital of China, remains in third place, followed by Hong Kong and Dubai in fifth place.

The first and third busiest ports in Europe, Rotterdam and Hamburg are in sixth and seventh place respectively, while Athens/Piraeus is in eighth place, where New York was a year ago. Ningbo – Zhoushan and New York in the USA round out the top ten.