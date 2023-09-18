Logo Image

Kasselakis wins first round of SYRIZA-PA leadership elections with 45.47%

English

Kasselakis wins first round of SYRIZA-PA leadership elections with 45.47%

ΑΠΕ-ΜΠΕ / ΓΙΩΡΓΟΣ ΒΙΤΣΑΡΑΣ

Drosos congratulated the five candidates and announced that the Electoral Committee has declared a second round of elections next Sunday between the two front runners, Achtsioglou and Kasselakis.

Stefanos Kasselakis was the winner of the first round of SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance elections receiving 45.47% and 51,615 votes with 90.13% of the votes counted, followed by Effie Achtsioglou who received 36.21% and 41,098 votes.

The heads of the SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance party’s Central Electoral Committee, Yiannis Drosos, announced the results late on Sunday.

As for the other three candidates, Nikos Pappas received 8.64% and 9,804 votes, Euclid Tsakalotos received 8.4% and 9,533 votes, and Stefanos Tzoumakas received 1.28% and 1,457 votes.

There were also 1,211 votes cast from abroad in more than 20 countries.

Drosos congratulated the five candidates and announced that the Electoral Committee has declared a second round of elections next Sunday between the two front runners, Achtsioglou and Kasselakis.
A total of 146,635 party members participated in the main opposition SYRIZA-Progressive Alliance elections for a new leader.

Ακολουθήστε μας στο Google News και μάθετε πρώτοι όλες τις ειδήσεις!
Ακολουθήστε μας στο επίσημο κανάλι της «Ν» στο Viber
Ακολουθήστε μας στο επίσημο κανάλι της «Ν» στο Youtube