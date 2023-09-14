ELSTAT: Turnover of enterprises down in July

The turnover of enterprises in all sections of the economy amounted to 110.519 billion euros in the second quarter of 2023, recording a decrease of 1.8% in comparison with the second quarter 2022, when the respective turnover was 112.573 billion euros, according to the Hellenic Statistical Authority (ELSTAT).

The biggest decrease in turnover in the second quarter of 2023 compared with the second quarter of 2022 was recorded from the enterprises of the section Electricity, Gas, Steam and Air Conditioning Supply (24.7%). The smallest decrease was recorded from the enterprises of the section Information and Communication (0.2%), while the biggest increase in turnover was recorded from the enterprises of the section Education (33.2%).

For the enterprises of the economy as a whole, obliged to double-entry accounting bookkeeping, for which data are available on a monthly basis, the turnover in July 2023 amounted to 33.218 billion euros, recording a decrease of 7.2% in comparison with July 2022, when the respective turnover was 35.799 billion euros. The biggest decrease in turnover in July 2023 compared with July 2022 was recorded from the enterprises of the section Electricity, Gas, Steam and Air Conditioning Supply (57.6%). The smallest decrease was recorded both from the enterprises of the section Water Supply, Sewerage, Waste Management and Remediation Activities and of the section Other Service Activities (2.3%), while the biggest increase in turnover was recorded from the enterprises of the section Financial and Insurance Activities (111.5%).