Attica Motorway: GEK TERNA wins tender for financing, operation, maintenance and exploitation

The Hellenic Republic Asset Development Fund (HRADF) announced GEK TERNA S.A. as the preferred investor, with a financial offer of 3.27 billion euros, in the tender process for the award of a services concession agreement in relation to the financing, operation, maintenance and exploitation of Attica Motorway for a period of 25 years.

The consortium of VINCI HIGHWAYS S.A.S. – VINCI CONCESSIONS S.A.S. – MYTILINEOS S.A. – MOBILITY PARTNER S.A.S. is the substitute preferred investor, which submitted a financial offer of 3.106 billion euros.

Henceforth, the tender process will continue in accordance with the terms included in the tender documents.

Attica Motorway is a modern motorway extending along 70 km, constructed on a concession basis during the 1990s. It constitutes the ring road of the greater metropolitan area of Athens and the backbone of the road network of the whole Attica prefecture. It is an urban motorway with two separate directional carriageways, each consisting of 3 lanes and an emergency lane. In addition, the suburban railway of Athens has been constructed in the central reservation of Attica Motorway.