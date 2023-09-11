TIF-Helexpo president: The loss from the cancellations estimated at 50 mln euros

The Thessaloniki International Fair (TIF) is held this year in the shadow of the national tragedy that unfolded in the areas affected by the floods and fires. Despite the cancellations, an effort is being made to move the program forward, since it is one of the most important exhibitions with the participation of 1,500 exhibitors.

“We also participate in the public mourning, we all mourn the victims and the terrible disasters that the country suffered. We dedicate all the concerts to the flood and fire victims of Thessaly and Evros. We will allocate 10% of the proceeds to these regions. We are participating, we are next to the affected,” Tasos Tzikas, president of TIF – Helexpo said in statements to Naftemporiki TV.

“The citizens are participating. They understood that they had to be present. It will be a successful fair, but with less visitors and lower revenue,” he said, explaining that Helexpo estimated the loss of revenue for the city as a result of the cancellations at 50 million euros.