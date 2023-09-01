Strengthening the cultural cooperation between Greece and Cyprus

Minister of Culture Lina Mendoni had a working meeting with the Deputy Culture Minister of the Republic of Cyprus, Lina Kassianidou, who is paying a three-day visit to Athens.

The meeting, which took place in a climate of mutual will for the further strengthening of bilateral cooperation at all levels, focused, among other things, on the renewal of the Memorandum of Cultural Cooperation, in which the new areas of cutting edge and common interest should be reflected. Cooperation in dealing with the effects of climate change on cultural heritage was considered imperative, for which Greece is already working on the National Action Plan. In this context, a joint initiative is being taken for the future expansion of cooperation with the participation of the culture ministries of other states of the wider region.

The institutional framework of donations and sponsorships in cultural projects was also discussed as well as incentives to strengthen the sector, including the cooperation of the Cyprus Theater Organization with the Athens Festival.

The meeting was attended by the Ambassador of the Republic of Cyprus to Greece, Kyriakos Kenevezos, as well as officials from the ministries of the both countries.